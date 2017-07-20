loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 911 Turbo

car description

Porsche 911 3.3 turbo 1989. Highly desirable UK supplied 5 speed model. Finished in Baltic blue with linen leather interior. Fitted with electric front seats, electric sunroof, air con, original fuchs alloy wheels, blaupunkt toronto stereo. This car comes complete with original unused spare wheel, tyre compressor, original tool roll, hand books and spare keys.

Having covered less than 45,000 miles from new and less than 1000 miles in the last 5 years with its current owner this car is a superb low mileage example of this fantastic sportscar. We will supply this car fully serviced by a Porsche specialist and with a new MOT.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400709
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 911 Turbo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.3
£134,950

Beaconsfield Street
Scarborough, YO12 4EL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

