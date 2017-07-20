Porsche > 911 Turbo

car description

Porsche 911 3.3 turbo 1989. Highly desirable UK supplied 5 speed model. Finished in Baltic blue with linen leather interior. Fitted with electric front seats, electric sunroof, air con, original fuchs alloy wheels, blaupunkt toronto stereo. This car comes complete with original unused spare wheel, tyre compressor, original tool roll, hand books and spare keys.



Having covered less than 45,000 miles from new and less than 1000 miles in the last 5 years with its current owner this car is a superb low mileage example of this fantastic sportscar. We will supply this car fully serviced by a Porsche specialist and with a new MOT.