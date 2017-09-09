car description

2012 Porsche 911 Turbo Clean CarFax, One Owner, Meticulously driven in excellent condition. Porsche side impact protection system POSIP inc driver and front passenger side airbags driver and front passenger integral thorax airbags in seat backrests and head airbag in each door panel,Front seatbelt height adjustment,Front seatbelt pretensioners and force limiters,Antilock braking system ABS. PCM AM/FM stereo with CD, DVD, MP3 player inc 6.5 screen with touch controls onboard trip computer,9 speaker sound system with 235 watts,PCM navigation module inc 40GB HDD dynamic route calculation extended navigation electronic logbook voice control,9 speakers with 235 watt output, Pwr tilt slide sunroof,Keyless entry,Door entry guards with model logo,Split folding rear bench seat,HomeLink system,Rear window defroster, 6 speed manual transmission,Stainless steel exhaust system inc 2 dual brushed steel tail pipes,3.8L horizontally opposed DOHC DI 24V 6 cyl twin turbocharged engine.