Porsche > 718

Accessories

Multi function display,On board computer,PCM navigation module,PCM voice control,Rev counter,Sports button,Telephone module for PCM,Connect Plus with Apple CarPlay, wireless internet access, Carfinder, Remote Vehicle Status and Remote Services,DAB Digital radio,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Automatic headlights,Automatically extending rear spoiler,Body colour bumpers,Coming home function,Door entry guards with logo,Electric heated rear glass window,Electric windows one touch open/close,Electrically operated hood with heated rear window,Green tinted glass,LED daytime running lights,LED rear lights,Top tinted windscreen,Twin exhaust tailpipe,Water repellent side windows,Wind deflector,Windscreen with grey top tint,12V socket in passenger compartment,2 cupholders,3 spoke leather sports steering wheel,3 x 12V power sockets,Active carbon filter,Air recirculation system,Clothes hooks on front seat backrests,Defrost switch,Door panel armrests and centre console main storage compartment lid in smooth finish leather,Electrically adjustable backrest,Footwell illumination,Front and rear luggage compartments,Front centre console storage box,Glovebox illumination,Height/reach adjust steering wheel,Ignition Lock illumination,Illumination of luggage compartment,Interior orientation lighting,Interior roof lining,LED reading lights,Lockable glovebox,Passenger footwell storage net,Steering wheel, gear lever and door pulls in smooth finish leather,Storage compartments in doors,Sound package plus - Boxster,3 point automatic seatbelts,ABS+ABD,ASR,Driver and passenger airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Head airbags,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,POSIP,Red painted brake calipers,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm,Locking wheel bolts,Porsche vehicle tracking system (VTS),Remote control central locking,Transponder engine immobiliser,64 litre fuel tank,Porsche stability management (PSM),Silver instrument dials,Tyre repair kit, including sealant foam