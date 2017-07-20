loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 718

Variant name:CAYMAN PDK ,Derivative:982 ,Variant: CAYMAN PDK White
Black Alcantara And Leatherette Seats
Deletion Of Model Designation
LED Headlights Including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
ParkAssist (Rear)
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Sport Chrono Package Including Mode Switch
Sports Tailpipes In Black
64-litre Fuel Tank
20-inch Carrera S Wheels
Wheels Painted In Satin Black (complete)
Automatically Dimming Mirrors With Integrated Rain Sensor
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel
Sports Seats (2-way Electric)
Seat Heating
Passenger Footwell Storage Net
Interior Package Painted (Without Leather Interior)

  • Ad ID
    421255
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 718
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    252625
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£49,950

Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG
United Kingdom

