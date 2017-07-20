Porsche > 718

car description

One Owner, Full Screen Sat Nav, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Full Black Leather Interior, Electric Memory And Heated Seats, Cooling Seats, DAB Radio CD, Bluetooth, Bose, Bi Xenon Headlights, Heated Steering Wheel, Front And Rear PDC, Reversing Cam, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Powered Folding Mirrors One Local Lady Owner From New. Incredibly Low Mileage And Still In Showroom Condition. Over £20,000 Of Optional Extras And A List Price In Excess Of £71,000. Fantastic Specification Which Includes, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, Seat Ventilation, DAB Radio CD, Connection Plus, Media Input, Bluetooth, BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Two Zone Climate Control, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Bi Xenon Headlights, LED Headlights, Auto Lights And Wipers, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Reversing Camera, Lane Change Assist, Porsche Entry And Drive, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Colour Coded Roll Over Bars, Homelink, Speed Limit Display, Power Steering Plus, Illuminated Door Sill Guards, Tinted Taillights, Alarm, Immobiliser. 2 seats, Forest Green Metallic