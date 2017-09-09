loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 718

Compare this car
£55,718
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:CAYMAN PDK ,Derivative:982 ,Variant: CAYMAN PDK CARS (exc. Off-Road)

Accessories

Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Wheels painted in Black (high-gloss), Sports exhaust system in black, 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Tinted taillights, 64-litre fuel tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Heated multifunction steering wheel, Two-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), ParkAssist (front and rear), BOSE® surround sound-system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317189
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 718
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    VA17EBO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Shannon Way,Tewkesbury,Ashchurch
GL20 8ND,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed