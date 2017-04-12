Porsche > 550

Stunning car
Porsche SPYDER 550 replica
Metallic silver immaculate respray last year
Red leather interior
Stainless steel exhaust
Alpha Romeo boxer 1700 engine
New WEBER twin carbs
New fuel pump and regulator
Rare hard top
Side windows
Aero fin
Mot till sept 2017
Mileage 12,000
Wooden steering wheel
Absolutely lovely car ,real head turner
Engine sounds great
The donor car was a skoda 120 lxe convertible
This is what the car is registered as it still retains original registration and was first reg in 1987
Ilford, London
