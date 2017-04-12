loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 550

Compare this car
£3,300
Compare this car
Laura Rasheed
Email Dealer >>

car description

Stunning car
Porsche SPYDER 550 replica
Metallic silver immaculate respray last year
Red leather interior
Stainless steel exhaust
Alpha Romeo boxer 1700 engine
New WEBER twin carbs
New fuel pump and regulator
Rare hard top
Side windows
Aero fin
Mot till sept 2017
Mileage 12,000
Wooden steering wheel
Absolutely lovely car ,real head turner
Engine sounds great
The donor car was a skoda 120 lxe convertible
This is what the car is registered as it still retains original registration and was first reg in 1987

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258672
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 550
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Registration no.
    E516SKE
  • Drivetrain
    Front-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1987
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 1987
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.7
Laura Rasheed
Email Dealer >>

Ilford, London

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

People who viewed this item also viewed