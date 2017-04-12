Porsche > 550

car description

Stunning car

Porsche SPYDER 550 replica

Metallic silver immaculate respray last year

Red leather interior

Stainless steel exhaust

Alpha Romeo boxer 1700 engine

New WEBER twin carbs

New fuel pump and regulator

Rare hard top

Side windows

Aero fin

Mot till sept 2017

Mileage 12,000

Wooden steering wheel

Absolutely lovely car ,real head turner

Engine sounds great

The donor car was a skoda 120 lxe convertible

This is what the car is registered as it still retains original registration and was first reg in 1987