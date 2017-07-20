Porsche > 356b

Accessories

Porsche Centre Leeds is privileged to bring to market this rare LHD 356B Roadster., This Roadster is effectively a speedster with wind up windows. The Roadster is rarer and comes with more power from factory making for a very engaging car to drive. With comfort seats/more power and a 912 gearbox this car will certainly bring a smile to any drivers face.,The key areas of the cars history are outlined below;,1961 356 T5 Roadster 1600 Super,Chassis 88813,Engine 88076, Porsche factory completion date = 6th December 1960,Delivery date = 5th April 1961,Original colour = Heron Grey with Red leather interior,Original owner = Alex Cooper Willis, 1905 Federal Way Seattle.,Dealer = Auto Empire INC 3219 Empire Way South Seattle, Original Service book has 11 services recorded all at Auto Empire up to 14252 Miles, Motor vehicle Registration Certificate from Thomas F Warren 7420 NE 156th Bothell WA 98011 to James P DeMocko 16862 NE 24th PL Bellevue 98008., Receipt for an engine rebuild on 92042 Miles 21st July 1975 to a Jim DeMocka 16862 North East 24 Bellevue., The back of the service book has in pencil and ink notes on servicing from another owner on dates 30th June 1985 to 1st Sept 2012., The car we have here today arrived in the UK in 2013 and has been dry stored since the bodywork has had light cosmetic restoration with the interior being completely original adding even more character to the car., This 356B is ready to be driven with a recent engine gearbox brake and running gear rebuild and a full check of the fuel and electrical systems.,For more information or a personalised video please speak to a member of the classic team.