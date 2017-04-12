car description

Porsche 356B 1600 cabriolet 1963 originally delivered in Germany This magnificent Porsche 356B cabriolet was delivered at the Porsche Dealer Schultz in Düsseldorf, Germany. Recently the car was body-off restored and provided with beautiful new paint in colour black with fabulous chrome details. The interior is completely new as well. Dashboard is painted in the car colour and provided with the original clocks and finished with a red leather top. The whole interieur has comfortable red leather, a great combination with the exterior. The fully revised boxer engine delivers 102 HP and drives great. This original German Porsche 356b cabriolet is a very interesting classic car. Car has German title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.