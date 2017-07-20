1963 Porsche 356B Super 90

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1963 Porsche 356 B Super 90 by Karmann in its original Heron Grey (6207) with Black leatherette interior. California Black Plate car from new with the same owner for the last 40 years. Matching numbers engine (806480) - see Kardex below. Current title (CA pink slip) issued in 1978. Absolutely superb rust and accident free body and underside. Very nice paint with no dings or scratches. Interior is very good throughout - nice seats, dash, door panels, rubber mats and carpets, excellent roof liner. Mechanically excellent. The super 90 is a significantly better performing car than the normal or S with 30 extra horsepower which gives it SC power and makes it quite a rare car. Runs and drives exceedingly well. Great gearbox, clutch, steering and brakes. There aren't many great original 356's around and this is one of the best we've had in 20 years! Comes with its original date coded spare, jack, tools, data card and handbook. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-Is. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us a