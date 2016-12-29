car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 1600cc Transmission: Manual Body Style: Coupe In stock now is this stunning 1959 Porsche 356A T2 coupe. Chassis number 108446 was delivered to a Mr Smart in July 1959, in Ruby Red with Beige interior on the registration 9666AH. The gearbox is a type 644 item with the number 26069 and mated to the 1600cc engine number P75155, all matching numbers. A one owner car up to 2006 (and then only another two since then) the car was bought by its previous owner in a fine, nearly 100% original, state and then commenced a no expense spared restoration by well respected 356 specialists. This work totalled around £120,000 and was split between Maxted-Page & Prill who did the engine rebuild and Sportwagen who spent over 1470 hours on the bodywork. Bodywork wise the car was dismantled and stripped right back, any corrosion or rot was cut out and new sections fabricated and welded in and then reassembled, all with the finest attention to detail. The engine rebuild was done using a Neutek ZH1 camshaft which produces more torque than the 102 Super cam and with forged Shasta ‘Euro’ pistons and 8.5:1 compression, ported manifolds, Super specification carburettors an