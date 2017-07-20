car description

--Meissen Blue with Braun interior, Tan German Square Weave carpeting with Black top, showing 32,000 miles, 4-speed manual transmission. In the Summer of 1958, Porsche sent a letter to all its U.S. representatives, stating that the four-year old pure sports Speedster, which had been designed specifically for the Western markets of the United States, had not been well-received elsewhere. A new model was forthcoming for 1959, and it would be manufactured by Karosseriewerke Drauz. This became the Convertible D, introduced as an interim car to the 356 B Roadster, which was introduced in 1960. The Convertible D would carry Speedster-like design cues, but it would now feature amenities such as a wind-up windows, taller windscreen, roomier top, and more sumptuous interior appointments. Just 1,331 Convertible D’s were built between August 1958 and September 1959. The D is more comfortable than a Speedster and far scarcer than the 356 B Roadster, this has resulted in it being considered by many to be the most enjoyable of the three. This 1959 Porsche 356A 1600 Convertible D was delivered new to Max Hoffman in New York on April 27, 1959 and sold to a Southern California collector, where it r