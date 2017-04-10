Porsche > 356a Speedster

car description

Tax exempt Speedster factory built in 1998, 2 previous owners, I've owned the car since 2004. Lack of use and space now forces sale.



I rebuilt the engine less than 3000 miles ago.

Spec includes counterweight crankshaft, fully lightened/balanced bottom end , Scat C35 camshaft with double thrust bearings , weight balanced pistons and rods, big valve heads, full flow oil filter ,deep sump ,sand seal rear pulley,twin 40 dell'orto carbs, Malpassi filter king filter/regulator ,electronic ignition,Flamethrower coil,Taylor silicone leads,Type 4 oil cooler with modified powder coated tinware ,stainless exhaust.

The gearbox is a 1303 s AT code 3.88 final drive to give lower engine RPM vs speed.This engine is so smooth and readily revs to the redline in every gear. The wheels are 2.0 l replicas although the rear and fronts are different makes as one of them had a crack so i had to replace a pair.