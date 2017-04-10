loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 356a Speedster

£4,800
Tax exempt Speedster factory built in 1998, 2 previous owners, I've owned the car since 2004. Lack of use and space now forces sale.

I rebuilt the engine less than 3000 miles ago.
Spec includes counterweight crankshaft, fully lightened/balanced bottom end , Scat C35 camshaft with double thrust bearings , weight balanced pistons and rods, big valve heads, full flow oil filter ,deep sump ,sand seal rear pulley,twin 40 dell'orto carbs, Malpassi filter king filter/regulator ,electronic ignition,Flamethrower coil,Taylor silicone leads,Type 4 oil cooler with modified powder coated tinware ,stainless exhaust.
The gearbox is a 1303 s AT code 3.88 final drive to give lower engine RPM vs speed.This engine is so smooth and readily revs to the redline in every gear. The wheels are 2.0 l replicas although the rear and fronts are different makes as one of them had a crack so i had to replace a pair.

Brakes are Type 1 front discs and Type 3 rears with the bigger diameter drum this gives a powerful and more balanced feel.Front beam is adjustable with camber compensator balljoints Rear suspension is IRS. I painstakingly set the front and rear track and front camber the car handles perfectly with no bump steer. The interior is full spec Chesil but with Momo front leather seats I do have the original front bucket seats which will go with the car but they are not in excellent condition and I found them to be uncomfortable.

  • Ad ID
    258169
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 356a Speedster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Registration no.
    HMC335K
  • Drivetrain
    Four-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1971
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1971
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.7
