SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Restoration project This car is a restorationproject. That’s why a project car will be sold as seen, without guarantee and without inspections. We are sorry but we can’t give this car a foreign registration. Porsche 356 cabriolet 1959 Drauz restoration project This is a 1959 Porsche 356 cabriolet built by Drauz, chassis number:87001. The first series 356B was new delivered at Sonauto, France in paint colour 6004 Elfenbein and has a 356 1600 original engine from 1961 with engine number:606114. The 356 is a good basis for restoration. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.
left-hand-drive porsche 356 convertible 1959 1600cc restored german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands
