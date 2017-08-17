car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Restoration project This car is a restorationproject. That’s why a project car will be sold as seen, without guarantee and without inspections. We are sorry but we can’t give this car a foreign registration. Porsche 356 cabriolet 1959 Drauz restoration project This is a 1959 Porsche 356 cabriolet built by Drauz, chassis number:87001. The first series 356B was new delivered at Sonauto, France in paint colour 6004 Elfenbein and has a 356 1600 original engine from 1961 with engine number:606114. The 356 is a good basis for restoration. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.