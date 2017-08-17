loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 356 Cabriolet 1959

POA
car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Restoration project This car is a restorationproject. That’s why a project car will be sold as seen, without guarantee and without inspections. We are sorry but we can’t give this car a foreign registration. Porsche 356 cabriolet 1959 Drauz restoration project This is a 1959 Porsche 356 cabriolet built by Drauz, chassis number:87001. The first series 356B was new delivered at Sonauto, France in paint colour 6004 Elfenbein and has a 356 1600 original engine from 1961 with engine number:606114. The 356 is a good basis for restoration. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304616
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 356
  • Year
    1959
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

