Porsche 356 C Coupe 1965

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 356 C 1965 matching numbers in good condition Signalrot The Porsche 356C was the third generation of the 356 and was built between 1964 and 1965. The C had 4 disc brakes and the A and B did not. The 911 was the successor of the 356 in 1965. This is a 1965 Porsche 356C in colour Signalrot (6407) and black leather interior. The car is in a beautiful and good condition. The car has the original matching numbers 1582 CC 4 cyl boxer engine and manual gearbox. Drives great. The car also has a 3 wire wooden steering wheel and Fuchs wheels. This Porsche is ready for driving and a good investment also. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    409375
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 356
  • Year
    1965
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

