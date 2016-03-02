Porsche 356 C Coupe 1964

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 356 coupe 1964, fully restored in 2015 The 356 was the first car in production by Porsche, 3 generations were built between 1948 and 1965. The third generation had standard disc brakes around. This is a Porsche 356 from the third generation, delivered on 3 february 1964. In 2015 the car was fully restored. Paint in original 356 colour Signal Red. This was combined with a black leather interior with red piping. The car has a 1582CC, 4 cyl, 75 HP boxer engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. So a very beautiful car ready for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.