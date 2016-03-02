Porsche - 356 B Coupe T6 - 1963

car description

Beautiful Porsche 356 B Karmann Coupe from 1963 with a recently refurbished 912 engine (now with 90 HP) but the original matching numbers engine is also included. The mechanics are in good order and in recent years a lot has been invested in the car.The braking system was renewed, the interior is very nice and has beige genuine leather upholstery, chrome rims and the electrical system is converted to 12 volt for safety. Beautiful and neat 356 which looks good with some wear but it drives excellent.Vin 211489It has a recent Classic Data valuation report/Gutachten with an appreciation of 3+ and a value of 73,000 euros.All import duties for the EU have already been paid, nothing to be added.The customs statement is included as is the American title.This is a margin car, vat paid and not deductible in the Netherlands.The car can be viewed and collected in Herkenbosch, the Netherlands.