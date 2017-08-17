loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 356 B coupe 1963

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 356 B Coupe 1963 in good drivers condition This is an originally in Europe delivered 1963 Porsche 356 B Coupe. In 2000 this Porsche was restored by a hobbyist. A lot of documents and photos of this are available. During restoration the Porsche was provided with a sunroof and disc brakes. The 356 has some traces of use. The interior has the original dashboard in paint colour, sportseats and a sport steering wheel. The Porsche has a original 356 engine and drives very well. This 356 B Coupe is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive porsche 356 b coupe 1963 restored sunroof german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd

