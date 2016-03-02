Porsche 356 B Coupe 1960

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 356 B T5 coupe 1960 fully restored in 2015 The Porsche 356 was the first production car of Porsche and was built between 1948 and 1965. Developed by Ferry Porsche the son of Ferdinand Porsche and built in Stuttgart. This Porsche is from 1960 and was fully body off restored in 2015. The car is in topcondition now. The car has the original colour combination of Signal Red (6011) paint and black interior with red piping. This Porsche has a fully revised 1582 CC 60 HP engine and 4-speed manual gearbox. So a fabulous Porsche restored to the original. Car has european title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.