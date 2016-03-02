Porsche 356 A Coupe 1956

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 356 A T1 coupe 1956, matching numbers in topcondition This beautiful very rare Porsche 356 A coupe was delivered in 1956 in the original colour ‘Lago Grun’. The Porsche has a totally new en very beautiful beige leather interior. Dashboard is ton-sur-ton with a beige leather top. This 356 has the original, matching numbers, 1582 CC, 60 HP boxer engine and a manual gearbox. A lot of maintenance has been done and invoices are present. This very rare Porsche 356 A T1 coupe is a very interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.