loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 356 A Coupe 1956

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 356 A T1 coupe 1956, matching numbers in topcondition This beautiful very rare Porsche 356 A coupe was delivered in 1956 in the original colour ‘Lago Grun’. The Porsche has a totally new en very beautiful beige leather interior. Dashboard is ton-sur-ton with a beige leather top. This 356 has the original, matching numbers, 1582 CC, 60 HP boxer engine and a manual gearbox. A lot of maintenance has been done and invoices are present. This very rare Porsche 356 A T1 coupe is a very interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive porsche 356 a coupe 1956 leather manual german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408634
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 356
  • Year
    1956
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!