Pontiac - Trans am Firebird - 1979

car description

Please read the Description carefully As i am Offering a Unique investment Opportunity to The Real enthusiast collector a 1979 Pontiac Transam which has been Totally restored from bare metal .I have spent over £ 20.000 To create this unique and Rare Muscle car to like new .it has taken over 2 years of pain staking work To finish this all matching Number Firebird 400 6.6 litre with original engine and Original Auto Transmission.please look at all the detail photos to see the detailed top quietly finish .i have Replaced All the floors inner wings front and rear new trunk new fuel tank. new trunk floor .new full stainless muffler with side down wards twin pipes which sound deep and awesome .all the glass is new all the rubber is new all the lights front and rear are new all new seals and rubber new windscreen new rear window .All new carpets and all new headlining and panels .all new full black leather interior with red stitching and brand new custom door panels with all new locks both sides .Original engine and transmission have been overhauled and drives and shifts perfect and drives like a dream .car is registered in the united kingdom and located in London Viewing is welcome comes with 12 months of mot and has low original mileage of 68000 i can Assist with shipping please bid with confidence please note a lot of time has been spent on this vehicle and its not your average rust bucket you are buying a fully restored vehicle please bid with that in mind as i will not be selling this Highly Desirable iconic car for less then what i have invested in it please feel free to ask question via Catawiki for more detailed photos of the restoration and video of the car