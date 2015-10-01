Pontiac - Star Chief - 1955

car description

For sale beautiful 1955 Pontiac Star ChiefRetail price: 23.000 eurosInvesting too uncertain, saving money not profitable? Then a beautiful vintage car is a better investment and at the same time a pleasure to drive. Because of lack of space, I offer this cherished Pontiac Star Chief V8 from 1955. This V8 is in excellent condition, runs excellent. You have nothing more to do. Apart from turning the key to and use it to just glide on the roads ....Fehac appraiser appraisal report: 10-09-2015 It is a rare example, value €30,000.00Exempt from Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.0 euros per year on Dutch road tax An economical drive on LPGIn the seven years that I have owned this Pontiac there have been a large number of improvements:-Complete overhaul of the V8 engine. All moving parts of the V8 block have been replaced-Revision of the automatic transmission-Revision of the brake pump-New train-New shock absorbers front and rear-New front wheel bearings-Stereo radio-cd player in glove box, stereo speakers invisibly hidden under the dashboard-Wireless immobilizer-Bottom plate restoration-New battery-Get rid of small dent right door April 2017 (see valuation report)-New brake pump, four new brake cylinders, brake lines and wheel bearing April 2017Total cost improvements after the purchase 8 years ago approximately 20,400 eurosThe body and chassis are in very good condition.Paintwork and chrome in very good condition.Interior in very good condition.Is of course dry in a garage.Ready to enjoy cruising ...Pontiac Star Chief 1955V8, 5 litre, 188 HP,Two-door hardtop,Length: 540 cmWidth: 195 cmWheelbase 315cmWeight 1960 kgDutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: not taxable anymoreVehicle tax: 0 euro per yearFuel type: LPG and petrolExtra spare parts supplied:-Fender skirts for the rear wheels-Wheel bearings rear (new)-Rubbers front and rear window (new)--Extra drive shaftThe car can be viewed and picked up in Obdam, The Netherlands.