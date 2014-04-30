Pontiac - Star Chief - 1955

car description

2 door hard top,287 cui 4,7L V84 speed auto transmition,Matching number,Actual miles are 107.479 = 171.966 km,Last state control 2014-04-30 was nothing wrong and miles was 94.244,Guages working and lights in the hood Chief.This is a rare car as there are not many left and not in this condition, the car is straight and nice in the metal cheet and no rust as i can see, the car is repainted in the mid 80's and privious owner say it was newer done any rust repair on the car.The car has bean about 10 year in Sweden and seams like a carlifonia car in the metal but not burn as a carlifonia car, It was a Minnesota car.It will also folow paper, History and brochyres of the car.* Every year, oil and filters are replaced, greased in the nipples of the shoulders* Washed, waxed and generally maintained* New exhaust system* Switch to AC power generator* Review of carburettor* Undercoat treatment, really nice and no rust to underneath.* Replace some hoses* New main brake cylinder* New tires around with wide white sides (about 3-4 years ago)* Brake drums and brakes are bypass* Wheel bearing is replacedI can arrange shipping to ports (pre pay)Terneuzen, Holland EUR 1150,- Sheerness, UK EUR 1190,- Lübeck, Tyskland EUR 1050,- Antwerpen, Belgien EUR 1090,- Zeebrügge, belgien EUR 1090,- Tilbury, UK EUR 1190,- Bremen EUR 1190,- VAT 24% will add on the shipping priceThis lot can be viewed and picked up in Kalix, Sweden.