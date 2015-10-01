Pontiac - Parisienne Brougham Station wagon - 1983

car description

Very neat and perfectly running, timeless classic car you will not come across that often.Perfect wood finish on the sides, chrome wire wheel caps, very neat interior, instruction booklet included This car comes with a USA title and EU import documents. Imported from Arizona, USA (rust-free). Import duties and VAT paid (If you want a Dutch registration you would still need to arrange an inspection by the Dutch Vehicle Authority or RDW). This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Damwoude, The Netherlands.