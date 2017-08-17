Pontiac GTO Cabriolet 1969

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Pontiac GTO 1969 cabriolet, dark blue in very good condition The Pontiac GTO is an american muscle car, built between 1964 and 1974. This is a 1969 convertible. It was an older German restoration but the car is in a marvelous condition still. The car has wonderful blue metallic paint and very beautiful blue interior, original Rally II wheels, original GTO spoiler, electric cabrio top and the original rev counter on the car hood. The 6554 CC (400CUI) V8 350 HP engine with Quadra-jet carburators was fully revised in 2007 in Holland (invoices are present). Car has TH400 automatic gearbox. So a very beautiful and well maintained Pontiac GTO cabriolet. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.