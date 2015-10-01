Pontiac - Firebird V8 350ciu - 1969

car description

Beautiful Pontiac Firebird from the sought-after year 1969.A solid car with a neat interior. The 350ciu V8 engine has a lot of power. That is why we recently have mounted new disc brakes with power brakes.Technically and mechanically in very good condition, the paint is neat, but has some minor wear or imperfections.This very fast and Firebird has a Dutch registration number with a new periodic vehicle inspection and drives well.This is a great advantage when you want to register the car in any other European country. Cars with US-Title are many times harder to get registered than a car that is already registered in Europe (EU). This is the reason that we have almost all of our American classics inspected and registered in the Netherlands before we offer them.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver the car at your home throughout Europe and beyond.