Pontiac - Firebird Trans Am 455 HO 4-Speed - 1971

Super Rare 1971 Pontiac Firebird TRANS AM 455 HO 4-SpeedA total of just 885 4-speeds were produced in 1971, the majority of which had the Muncie M21 gearbox while very few had the Muncie M22 "Rockcrusher" 4-speed box. This car has the M22 and is believed to be the only one in Europe This is an original car showing just over 10,000 miles. I cannot warranty that this mileage is correct however the documentation with the car corroborates the current mileage. The car was originally sold new in Spain where it stayed basically unused for approx. 10 years after which it was imported into the UK. Once in the UK it passed through a number of owners hands and in that time again saw almost no use. These cars were designed as a street legal race car but the LS5 483677 blocks had a weakness and tended to overheat - most were factory replaced under warranty with a later, stronger 485428 block. This car has the later 485428 block however the location of the original, matching numbers 483677 block (which is believed to have frozen) is known and may possibly be available.A vast amount of paperwork and UK MoT tests are present. The car had a refresh in 2009/2010 at which time it was repainted. All metalwork and body panels are original except for the drivers floorpan which was replaced with a Pontiac original panel.The later 1971 485428 455 HO engine block engine was totally rebuilt (bored +30) using all components from the original 483677 block inc. crank, cylinder heads, inlet and exhaust manifolds etc.Vehile details:-Numbers matching vehicle apart from block.VIN 228871N113156Factory Lucerne Blue - Paint code 26 (GM code WA4069)Numbers:-Correct original 3978766 Muncie M22 Rockcrusher 4 speed manual gearbox with correct Hurst shifter and gearknobCorrect original Rochester Quad Carb 7042273 tuned for improved accelerationCorrect original 481197 heads 191/197 gas flowed Correct original exhaust headers 478141/9799721Correct Intake manifold 483674 Correct Crossover 9796395Electronic ignition fitted, curved for improved accelerationCustom interior from factory, door cards changed to standard for personal preference Original seat upholsteryThis vehicle has won many trophies over the years, it is not in concours condition but I would say a good 9 out of 10 and could easily be made perfect with minimal effort.The car drives beautifully with no rattles, it is very smooth and powerful and exceptionally fast with improved performance over original.Fitted with modern drilled, slotted and vented brakes fitted with stainless hoses etcTo sum up:-An absolutely stunning, super rare car in fantastic condition, both mechanically and cosmetically. These 4-speed cars almost NEVER come up for sale and are even harder to find in Lucerne Blue with the Muncie 4-Speed M22 gearbox. (a Google search search will confirm this - I doubt you will find another for sale anywhere)Additional photos available on request, I'm happy to do a whatsapp or FaceTime live walk around via prior arrangement.The car can be viewed and collected from Romford, Essex in England. Shipping or collection to be arranged by buyer at their own expense, I am happy to assist with loading the car.