Pontiac - Firebird 400 Convertible - 1968

Pontiac Firebird 400 Cabriolet 1968 (455 Hi performance)This monster of a Firebird is in great condition. It has been fully restored to a high performance car. This car is very solid and rust free and has an excellent coat of paint. The electric roof and windows operate smoothly.Technically this car is of a high quality with high quality components. It drives, shifts, brakes and steers excellent. More than 40,000 euros was invested in this car.For example, it is equipped with a High Performance 455 Big Block engine with Edelbrock Rpm aluminium heads, Hartland sharp roller rockers, Edelbrock camshaft Rpm, speed demon double pump, fuel gauge, adjustable fuel pump, custom th 200 4r automatic transmission. Wilwood brakes, rotor and Wilwood calipers and brake pads etcetera.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, The Netherlands