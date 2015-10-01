Pontiac - Firebird - 1969

car description

Here is one of nicest 1969 Pontiac Firebirds out there. These are rare and hard to find in this excellent condition. They are also on the up curve for appreciation and value.What has been done:Built 350 Pontiac Block – fires right up with tons of power and sounds great350 trans w/ shift kit Eaton Posi rear end w/ 3.73 gears and all new bearings B&M quick shifterQuick ratio steering unit.. handles like a go-cart! All new suspension front and back, springs, shocks, bushings , sway bars.. ZERO body roll! Front Tubular control arms upper and lowerDrop spindlesSlotted / cross drilled disc brakes - Rear drums also have been rebuilt. It stops on a dimeAll new lines, gas/brake/all hoses etcCustom NASCAR side exhaust.. sounds awesomeCustom American racing wheels.. 18in in rear and 17s in front w/ KDW2’s tires.. Correct offset for fitA stack of receipts !! Well over $40k into it !!Paint shows very well. Original factory color Lime Light green. It’s NOT a bondo crap job. Interior shows well and is mostly original. Goes to show how well the car was cared for. The car speaks for itself… Fly in and drive it home!! All EU taxes etc payed !!!If you have any question’s please reach out.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Sweden.