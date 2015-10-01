Pontiac - sport coupe -1926

car description

This is one of the first Landaulet's built by Pontiac in 1926 with was equipped with a 6 cylinder engine from General Motors. At the time, all the standard vehicles were equipped with a 4-cylinder engine. The roof of this Sportcoupé is very special. At the request of the buyer a convertible section was fitted in the rear which is very exceptional. Historically, there were only 7 of this version built in 1926 by Pontiac. The chassis and suspension refer clearly to the period 1915-1920, a time when Pontiac was a very exclusive chassis builder. Various parts are from this period. Much was done technically over the years. The brakes were overhauled, as well as the engine and gearbox. It is an older restoration. Everything on the car is in original and good condition. The vehicle was owned by an English family for many years who had a private collection of prewar vehicles, from which this car was purchased. Everything points to an unusual vehicle with a beautiful history and will certainly increase in value in future. We recommend viewing the vehicle prior to bidding to avoid disappointment afterwards. The Pontiac is on display in Belgium (Tessenderlo). Shipment must be arranged by the buyer.