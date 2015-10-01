Pontiac - Chieftain coupé - 1954

car description

1954 Pontiac Chieftain coupé in very good condition and customized.350 V8 Chevrolet engine with a power of 250 hp. Automatic transmission with Turbo 400 gearbox. The odometer reading is 77 373 miles (124 520 km), non-verifiable. 2012 USA import. Officially approved and registered in Spain in 2013 as historic vehicle. It’s a mild custom vehicle, it was customized in the USA before importation. It has lowered suspensions, a special dual exhaust line and whitewall tyres with a modern tread pattern. 5-seat coupé bodywork. This vehicle is in good mechanical condition. The engine works properly. It has a valid ITV (Spanish vehicle inspection). Both bodywork and paint are generally in good condition. It has no cracks or dents. Interior in good condition, the seat upholstery is made of fabric and has some signs of wear. You can see and collect this vehicle in Ibi (Alicante), Spain.Transport costs and export duties won't be included in your bids, unless otherwise stated.It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. For a viewing appointment or more info, please contact Catawiki.