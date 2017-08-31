Polski-Fiat > 125p

car description

FOR SALE

An original Polski-Fiat 126P owned by Fifth Gear Presenter Jonny Smith.



EQUIPMENT

PVC underbody protection, moulded polypropylene bumpers, side protection strips, opening front quarter lights, laminated windscreen, key ignition start, engine compartment lock, driver’s door mirror, rear fog/reversing lights, heated rear window, tilt/tip reclining front seats, driver and passenger door bins, front utility shelf, rear parcel shelf, protective rubber boot matting, courtesy light, soft feel steering wheel. Dealer accessories; Mud flaps, rigid snow tray mats.



EXTERIOR

This truly remarkable Polski-Fiat 126P is super cute and wonderfully original. The factory coating of Rosso Fiam, (Code 854/F), is preserved to an amazing standard with a deep shine and uniform finish. All factory fitted panels have linear gaps and the panel edges are sharp and defined, exactly as they were made. Amazingly the lightweight bodywork has avoided the common dings found on most examples and only very close scrutiny will detect faint markings. The underside and inner wheels tubs are superb and thankfully no excess application of underseal allows easy structural inspection. All trim pieces are immaculate and the factory etched glass remains fitted. An iconic Italian design, guaranteed to raise a smile!



INTERIOR

The delightfully sparse interior of this 126P harks back to a far simpler era of motoring with an emphasis on everything you need and not a lot more! The compact black vinyl seats and matching door trim is spotless and completely free from wear. All switchgear housed in the perfect padded fascia operates flawlessly. Optional rigid snow mats remain fitted and are designed with a lipped edge to allow containment and emptying of melted snow off your boots! The front luggage compartment is pristine with the original rubber mat, washer fluid pouch, factory paint code stickers and chassis stamp are all clearly visible. A real time warp interior.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

Fitted with the 652cc air cooled engine with single downdraught carburettor, with 24bhp at 4500rpm and maximum torque of 30.4lbs.ft at 3000rpm at your disposal, progress is perhaps unsurprisingly fairly sedate. Designed with simplicity in mind, this frugal motor will provide the new owner with very low running costs, maximum reliability and tremendous fun with cruising at 60mph perfectly comfortable and a top speed of 65mph. The engine compartment is beautifully clean, unmolested and displays factory stickers, plates and panel stamps. Original factory weld lines are clear to see on this very original car. The four speed gearbox with synchromesh on the top three gears feels light and tight.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Five factory standard steel wheels are unrestored items with the production stampings clearly prominent. Light markings have been touched in to the original light grey paint and matching 135 R13 Radial tyres are fitted. Independent brake circuits incorporating front and rear drums operate well but require a firm foot compared to modern offerings!



HISTORY FILE

Built under license from Fiat between 1973 and 2000, the Polski-Fiat 126P was virtually identical to the original Italian car with the letter ‘P’ added in order to distinguish it. Subject to many subtle revisions throughout the production run, this example is the Type FL, a series introduced in December 1984. Manufactured by Fabryka Samochodów Małolitrażowych (FSM Poland) and registered new on 19th November 1990, the original factory consignment docket is stamped by the plant in Bielsko-Biała, the only factory still producing the vehicle after production ceased at the Tychy plant in 1979. The original FSM warranty booklet and repair record contains recorded entries and is stamped with the salespersons details! The only UK owner is a Mr Jonathan Smith, better known as ‘Jonny’ the presenter of popular mainstream motoring TV programme Fifth Gear. Jonny sourced the car from the previous owner Artur Szafran in Poland in 2016 and full UK registration was carried out on 1st September 2016. Having owned over 130 cars, Jonny is no stranger to quirky classic vehicles and this Polski-Fiat was simply irresistible. After a year of fun alongside his 1963 Beetle owned since he was 16, and guest appearances at local classic car shows, this delightful 126P is wanting for nothing ready for a new appreciate owner. Every inch a desirable cult classic, this original unmolested example is not to be missed!



MOT August 2018, HPI clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/Voo3Q5ZSmK8



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsm469Z3a



