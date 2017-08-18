Plymouth - Fury III Coupe - 1969

car description

This Plymouth Fury III from 1969 is in a very good condition. Technically very well-maintained. It has matching numbers, a 318ci V8 engine and the transmission is automatic, all matching numbers. Paint, chrome and interior are in good condition, only a few cracks in the dashboard. This Mopar is very solid and stainless, the body is sleek. It drives, steers, shifts and brakes as it should. The vehicle has a Dutch registration and comes with a Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection, or, if desired, the necessary export documents. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, The Netherlands. We can deliver this car at your home throughout Europe and beyond in consultation.