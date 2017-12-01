PEUGEOT RCZ THP R 2014

car description

We are exited to be able to offer this super Rare 1 Owner RCZ 'R' with stunning appearance, performance and Specification with, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 10/11/2018, Service history, Standard Features - Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Peugeot Connect USB (with Handsfree Bluetooth Kit), Electric Front Windows with Anti Pinch Feature, Tyre Pressure Sensors, Rear Tinted Window - Venus Grey 40 Perc., R Branded Leather/Alcantara Seats, Automatic Windscreen Wipers, 19in R Alloy Wheels - Onyx Matt Black with Locking Wheel Bolts, Peugeot Connect RD45 Stereo - Radio/CD Player with MP3 Playback, Ultrasonic Alarm (Thatcham Approved - Cat 1). 4 seats, Metallic Red, ++ FINANCE can be arranged subject to status ++ All major credit/debit cards accepted. RG CAR SALES have been supplying vehicles to discerning buyers since 1988. , View on our website: www.rgcarsales.net , These cars are extremely rare and desirable with such a great specification and performance. Close to M6, M1 and A14. A great performance car for only, GBP 15,795 p/x considered