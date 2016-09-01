loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ THP GT Manual

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: THP GT Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, full service history, Low Mileage, Leather interior, Parking sensors, Power steering, Electric windows, Side airbags, Isofix points, Drivers airbag, ABS

  • Ad ID
    419079
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

