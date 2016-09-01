PEUGEOT RCZ THP GT Manual

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: THP GT Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY
Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, full service history, Low Mileage, Leather interior, Parking sensors, Power steering, Electric windows, Side airbags, Isofix points, Drivers airbag, ABS
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017