PEUGEOT RCZ THP GT 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: THP GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 42897 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: Diablo Red
19'' Alloy Wheels,Leather Interior,Leather Dashboard,Climate Control Air Conditioning,RT6 Peugeot Connect Navigation,Cruise Control,Electric Folding Mirrors,Front Fog Lights,Front and Side Airbags,Tyre Pressure Monitor,Rear Privacy Glass,Blue Tooth,Rain Sensor,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,**Number Plate Stays With Car**,**6 Month Sytner Select Warranty**,**135 SYTNER SELECT POINT CHECK**,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
Stafford Volkswagen
Stafford, ST163DG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Over the course of its long history, Peugeot has produced some of France...
Silverstone Auctions has just sold a Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9 for a world rec...