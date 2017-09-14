loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ THP GT 2dr

£11,450
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: THP GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 42897 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: Diablo Red

Accessories

19'' Alloy Wheels,Leather Interior,Leather Dashboard,Climate Control Air Conditioning,RT6 Peugeot Connect Navigation,Cruise Control,Electric Folding Mirrors,Front Fog Lights,Front and Side Airbags,Tyre Pressure Monitor,Rear Privacy Glass,Blue Tooth,Rain Sensor,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,**Number Plate Stays With Car**,**6 Month Sytner Select Warranty**,**135 SYTNER SELECT POINT CHECK**,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    42897 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1600
  • Engine Model
    1600
Stafford Volkswagen
Stafford, ST163DG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

