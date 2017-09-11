PEUGEOT RCZ RCZ GT THP 156 Manual

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: RCZ GT THP 156 Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 18000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Mercury Grey
Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Solid Paint, Speed Limiter
Griffin Mill Garages Ltd
Pontypridd, CF375YE, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom
