loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Peugeot RCZ

Map

car description

Variant name:THP SPORT ,Derivative:MK1 (Ph1) (T75) ,Variant: 1.6 THP 156 Sport

Accessories

Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air Conditioning,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,18In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Six Speakers,Front Seats Sports,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Pressure Control,Radio/CD/MP3,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    FJ15WNY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    15182 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,290

Shannon Way,Tewkesbury,
GL20 8ND
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!