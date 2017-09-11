Peugeot > RCZ

Variant name:THP GT ,Derivative:MK1 (Ph1) (T75) ,Variant: 1.6 THP GT 2dr
Metallic Blue, Finance, Extended Warranty and GAP Insurance Available, 3 months warranty, 3 owners, Last serviced on 11/09/2017 at 67,945 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Upholstery Leather, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (19in), Tinted Glass (Rear Windows), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Airbags, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Traction control, Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering. 4 seats, :PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE, HPI CLEAR, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME!, £7,490 p/x welcome
Snows House,Hedge End,Botley Road
SO30 2RA
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017