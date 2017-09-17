loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot RCZ

£9,295
Variant name:THP SPORT ,Derivative:MK1 (Ph1) (T75) ,Variant: 1.6 THP 156 Sport Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,18In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Immobiliser,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Four Speakers,Front Head Restraints,Tyre Repair Kit,Radio/CD/MP3,Cloth - Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    330088
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    RE61ZYZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    16116 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Forest Road,Wokingham,
RG40 5SB,
United Kingdom

