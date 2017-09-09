loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot RCZ

£8,995
Service history Cruise Control,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Traction Control System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,19In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Immobiliser,Automatic Dipping Rear View Mirrors Internal,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Tyre Repair Kit,Radio/CD/MP3,Leather interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317470
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Mileage
    63156 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
Works Road
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

