Peugeot RCZ

£12,995
Service history Cruise Control,Traction Control System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air Conditioning,18In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Centre Console,Front Seats Sports,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Repair Kit,Radio/CD/MP3,Leather interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

Service history

  • Ad ID
    317469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Mileage
    12883 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
Works Road
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

