loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Peugeot RCZ

Compare this car
£8,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:HDI GT ,Derivative:MK1 (Ph1) (T75) ,Variant: 2.0 HDi 163 FAP GT CARS

Accessories

Cruise Control,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Traction Control System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air Conditioning,19In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Automatic Dipping Rear View Mirrors Internal,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Four Speakers,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Repair Kit,Radio/CD/MP3,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309872
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    GN61LLG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    54559 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2012
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

323 Bexhill Road,St Leonards-on-Sea,
TN38 8AJ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed