Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 1.6 THP Sport 2dr Peugeot RCZ 1.6 THP Sport 2dr
Analogue clock, Cruise control + speed limiter, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Variable power steering, Auxiliary input socket, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, RD45 stereo radio + MP3 CD Player, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Front fog lights, Rear spoiler, Tinted rear windows, Twin sports exhaust, 2 rear head restraints, Bench folding rear seat, Cloth trim, Driver seat height adjust, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Rear centre armrest, Sports front seats, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch, Front side airbags, Isofix location points on rear seats, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Immobiliser, Internally operated central locking button, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Tyre puncture repair kit
334 Tandragee Road,Portadown,
BT62 3RB,
United Kingdom
