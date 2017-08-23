loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Peugeot RCZ

Compare this car
£8,195
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 1.6 THP Sport 2dr Peugeot RCZ 1.6 THP Sport 2dr

Accessories

Analogue clock, Cruise control + speed limiter, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Variable power steering, Auxiliary input socket, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, RD45 stereo radio + MP3 CD Player, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Front fog lights, Rear spoiler, Tinted rear windows, Twin sports exhaust, 2 rear head restraints, Bench folding rear seat, Cloth trim, Driver seat height adjust, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Rear centre armrest, Sports front seats, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch, Front side airbags, Isofix location points on rear seats, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Immobiliser, Internally operated central locking button, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306295
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WJI8847
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

334 Tandragee Road,Portadown,
BT62 3RB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed