Peugeot RCZ

£15,000
car description

Variant name:THP RED CARBON ,Derivative:MK1 (Ph2) (T75) ,Variant: 1.6 THP 156 Red Carbon CARS

Accessories

Cruise Control,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Traction Control System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air Conditioning,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Sports,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Six Speakers,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Front Seats Sports,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Pressure Control,Radio/CD/MP3,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    EX64ELC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    9642 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Littlehampton Road,Worthing,Ferring
BN12 6PB,
United Kingdom

