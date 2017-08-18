loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Peugeot RCZ

Compare this car
£12,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe GT ,Derivative:GT ,Variant: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Peugeot RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr

Accessories

Analogue clock, Cruise control + speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Variable power steering, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, Approach lamps, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Rear spoiler, Tinted rear windows, Twin sports exhaust, 2 rear head restraints, Bench folding rear seat, Carpet mats, Driver seat height adjust, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Electrically adjustable front seats, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Rear centre armrest, Sports front seats, Interior Sports Kit - RCZ, 3 point rear seatbelts, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch, Front side airbags, Isofix location points on rear seats, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Immobiliser, Internally operated central locking button, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305273
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    SA14MFX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    19111 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed