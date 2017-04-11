loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot RCZ

£15,995
car description

Variant name:Coupe GT Line ,Derivative:GT Line ,Variant: 1.6 THP 200 GT Line 2dr RCZ 1.6 THP 200 GT LINE

Accessories

Analogue clock, Cruise control + speed limiter, Peugeot connect navigation, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Variable power steering, DAB radio/CD player, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, Adaptive rear spoiler, Approach lamps, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Black door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Tinted rear windows, Twin sports exhaust, Xenon headlamps with auto levelling, 2 rear head restraints, Bench folding rear seat, Carpet mats, Driver seat height adjust, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Rear centre armrest, Sports front seats, Interior Sports Kit - RCZ, 3 point rear seatbelts, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch, Front side airbags, Isofix location points on rear seats, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Tyre pressure sensor, Immobiliser, Internally operated central locking button, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    LD65FWZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Kiln Lane,Epsom,
KT17 1EG,
United Kingdom

