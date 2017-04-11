loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot RCZ

£15,600
Variant name:THP GT ,Derivative:MK1 (Ph1) (T75) ,Variant: THP GT

Air Conditioning, Alarm - Thatcham CAT 1, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, Auto On Headlights, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), CD Player, Central Locking, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Seat Adjustment, Electric Seats, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Electric Windows, Front Parking Sensor, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Fold & Heated DoorMirrors, Privacy Glass, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rear Parking Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Trip Computer, USB and AUX

  • Ad ID
    258295
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    KK15DVT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    9335 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
5 Methley Road,Castleford,
WF101LX,
United Kingdom

