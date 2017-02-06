loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot RCZ

£12,500
car description

Variant name:THP SPORT ,Derivative:MK1 (Ph1) (T75) ,Variant: 1.6 THP 156 Sport

Accessories

Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air-Conditioning,18in Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger and Front Side Air Bags,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Front Seats Sports,Front/Rear Head Restraints,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235181
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    AF63CZR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    26715 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Thames House,Wokingham,Molly Millars Lane
RG41 2QR,
United Kingdom

