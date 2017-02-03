Peugeot > RCZ

car description

Service History, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Climate Control, Xenon Headlamps, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Stability Control, Trip Computer, iPod Connectivity, Parking Sensors, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Lighting, Cruise Control, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Delivery Available at cost, We provide an Inclusive Parts & Labour Guarantee, Alloy wheels, Service history OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - A SELECTION OF UP TO 200 CARS AND VANS AVAILABLE. Click on dealer 'VISIT WEBSITE' link for many more large photographs of this car. We are a West Sussex Trading Standards Approved 'Buy with Confidence Dealership', West Sussex Trading Standards 'Approved Buy with Confidence.